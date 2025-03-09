XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in XPO were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in XPO by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 8.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 23.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,677,000 after buying an additional 91,973 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

XPO Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE XPO opened at $108.07 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.03 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.24.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

