Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.2 %

GPC stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.63.

View Our Latest Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.