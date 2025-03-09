Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,435 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.81 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.