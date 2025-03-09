Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 157.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 834.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 180.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $44.42 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Read Our Latest Report on HOOD

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $7,111,778.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,125.73. This represents a 98.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $11,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,955 shares in the company, valued at $30,268,882.05. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,171,641 shares of company stock valued at $149,567,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.