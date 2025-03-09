Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPOT. TD Cowen raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.43.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $531.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $547.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $249.58 and a 1 year high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

