Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $289.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PODD. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 633.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

PODD opened at $251.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. Insulet has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

