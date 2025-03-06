QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $487,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 424.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,048.40. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,575 shares of company stock worth $896,107 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

