42,100 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 7,234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,294,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 15,406.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,135,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,392,000 after buying an additional 634,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,848,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,650,000 after buying an additional 583,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $66.97 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

