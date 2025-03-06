Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Post by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 150,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 206,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $113.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.62 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,835. The trade was a 43.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

