Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $507,000 Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,298 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FL. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

Foot Locker Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE FL opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.