EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in EnerSys by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $100.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ENS

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.