11,468 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 390,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.1 %

FCN opened at $169.92 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.24 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day moving average of $203.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCN

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.