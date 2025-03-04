Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 299.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Sony Group by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

