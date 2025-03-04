Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.24 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,088,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Lincoln National worth $66,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 21.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 101,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

