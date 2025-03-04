IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 55 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of CYBR opened at $353.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.31 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.41 and a 52-week high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

