IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 245.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,897 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,542,000 after acquiring an additional 919,793 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,324,000 after acquiring an additional 783,506 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,748,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 736.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 766,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,774,000 after acquiring an additional 674,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $86.56 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.