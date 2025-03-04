Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 72.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE CCL opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.