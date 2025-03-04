Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 215,798 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Nutanix worth $65,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nutanix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 587.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.26, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $79.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,288. This trade represents a 69.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at $42,738,888.90. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,917 shares of company stock worth $12,647,901. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.