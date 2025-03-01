Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.75, for a total transaction of $613,155.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,212,039.50. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total transaction of $21,838,890.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,951 shares of company stock valued at $526,565,232 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $668.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $653.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

