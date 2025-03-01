Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,132,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 91,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,202.96. This trade represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,448.83. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.01.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.