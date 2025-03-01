Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) PT at $108.25

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 389,021.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,962 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

