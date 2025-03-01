Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$153.00 to C$161.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$133.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$149.31.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$148.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$109.02 and a 1 year high of C$151.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.