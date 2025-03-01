Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $95.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.69, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20.

In other Nutanix news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,832,410. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 2,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

