Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$156.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$154.00 to C$156.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.
BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$149.31.
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 61.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Montreal
In other Bank of Montreal news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Montreal
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.