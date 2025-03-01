Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$156.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$154.00 to C$156.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$149.31.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Shares of BMO opened at C$148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$109.02 and a one year high of C$151.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$142.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$131.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Montreal

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.