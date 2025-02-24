Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Exponent by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,597,000 after buying an additional 69,099 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 280,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after buying an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO opened at $84.52 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

