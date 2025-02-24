Sanctuary Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Viper Energy by 524.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

VNOM stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.