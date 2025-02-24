Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,793 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of ADMA Biologics worth $21,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.75.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

