New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $250.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 0.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $1,309,864.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,797,302.40. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $368,689.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,677.18. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,356 shares of company stock valued at $22,498,551 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

