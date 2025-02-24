McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $672,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 497.6% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 49,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,299 shares of company stock valued at $25,055,751 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $179.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

