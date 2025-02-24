Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 351,978 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,778,000 after buying an additional 1,522,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,880,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,422,000 after buying an additional 473,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after buying an additional 3,410,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,682,000 after buying an additional 2,363,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

