Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Doximity by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Doximity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

