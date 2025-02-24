CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $276.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.98 and a twelve month high of $312.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

