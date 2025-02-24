CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 537.2% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,352,000 after acquiring an additional 804,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,231,000 after purchasing an additional 675,053 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,327,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,378,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,452,000 after buying an additional 411,549 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 745,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,139,000 after buying an additional 224,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $38.18 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

