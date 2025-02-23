Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.59 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.59 ($0.05). 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 920,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 540,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,317.25). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,937.46). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

