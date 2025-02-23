New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,443 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,062 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,339 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,159,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 233,858 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

TRIP opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $28.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.02 million. Research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tripadvisor

About Tripadvisor

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.