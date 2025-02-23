Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

FIVN opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.44, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $521,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,011.60. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $55,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,289.58. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,892.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 7,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

