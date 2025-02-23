Foster Group Inc. Sells 2,935 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Foster Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

