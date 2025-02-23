HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 208.48% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $837.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. Prothena has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $31.03.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Creative Planning bought a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth $350,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Prothena by 63.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Prothena by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 125,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Prothena by 8.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

