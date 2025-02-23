Baker Boyer National Bank Buys 76 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 897.5% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.7% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

