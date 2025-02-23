Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Toll Brothers to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

TOL stock opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $107.79 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Toll Brothers by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,795,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 384.2% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

