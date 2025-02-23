Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Clearwater Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:CWAN opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $113,082.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,263.11. This trade represents a 37.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,485.95. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 733,431 shares of company stock worth $21,444,493. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

