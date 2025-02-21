Magnera (MAGN) and The Competition Critical Comparison

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Magnera to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnera and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $702.00 million -$60.00 million -1.19 Magnera Competitors $7.52 billion $119.73 million 34.69

Magnera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s peers have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magnera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Magnera Competitors 2.71% 8.21% 3.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Magnera and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 130 990 500 113 2.34

Magnera currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 19.53%. Given Magnera’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Magnera peers beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Magnera Company Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

