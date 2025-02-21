Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

