Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $201.67 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $134.31.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.9201 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

