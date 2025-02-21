Northwest Natural (NWN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to post earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $395.05 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE NWN opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,876.86. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

