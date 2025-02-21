Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share and revenue of $921.76 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.50 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 37,861 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $810,982.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,184,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,373,896.38. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.