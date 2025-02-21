Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 3.4 %

AEMD stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.88. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.