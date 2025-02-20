Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,407,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPH opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $3,029,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 708,159 shares in the company, valued at $27,724,424.85. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

