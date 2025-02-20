Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

