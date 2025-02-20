Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

FVRR stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 35,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

